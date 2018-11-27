Locking Your Cell Phones Is Essential Say Experts

It’s smart policy for Iowans to keep their smartphones locked with a password or a fingerprint, according to consumer protection advocate Michelle Reinen. She says having an unlocked phone is one step from having your identity stolen. Even if unlocking the phone takes a few extra seconds, Reinen says it’s worthwhile to secure it.

Smartphones, for many of us, provide access to a large portion of our lives, from banking information to our personal communications and our social interactions.

If you have a work-issued business phone, safeguarding it can be crucial to keeping company data secure.

If your phone has the fingerprint technology for locking, use it. If you prefer a passcode, be sure to use a number that’s not easily guessed, like a birth date, and never use four zeros.