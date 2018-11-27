Alleged Puppy Mill Owner Facing a Wednesday Hearing Date

The Worth County Attorney’s Office has begun legal proceedings against the owner of an alleged puppy mill near Manly. Barbara Kavars is identified in a petition as the owner of the property where 154 Samoyed dogs and puppies were seized and removed by both the sheriffs office and the ASPCA. The seizure occurred on November 12th because authorities determined the dogs were living in poor and unsafe conditions. They also were suffering from a number of health problems according to officials.

Kavars had surrendered ownership to all but nine of the dogs and four cats living on the property. According to court documents, a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday to determine whether custody of the nine dogs and four cats can be granted back to Kavars.

Adoption proceeding have begun for the remaining dogs, provided they are healthy enough to be adopted out. The ASPCA is in charge of the dogs until they are adopted.