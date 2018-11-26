Lyola L. (Pals) Tulp Johnson, 90, of Belmond passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Kanawha Community Home.

Funeral services for Lyola Tulp Johnson will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Immanuel Reformed Church, 3157 130th Street in Belmond with Pastor Dave DeKuiper officiating. Burial will follow at the Immanuel Reformed Church Cemetery.

Visitation for Lyola Tulp Johnson will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday afternoon.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248