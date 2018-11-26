Kham Sichanthongthip, 83, of Forest City passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 1 P.M., Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Rev. Rod Hopp officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Friday, November 30th at Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Kham Sichanthongthip was born August 1, 1935 in Laos. He was a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. In 1986, he moved to the United States with his son, Phouthone. Two years later, he brought over his wife, Chanthy, one son, and two daughters with the help of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City. Kham was employed as a custodian at Immanuel Lutheran Church until his retirement. He enjoyed watching golf, gardening, walking and riding his stationary bicycle.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Kham is survived by his three sons, Phouthone (Toune) Sichanthongthip of Forest City, Sone (Thanomchith) Sichanthongthip of Forest City and Singthong (Bounekong) Sichanthongthip of Forest City; two daughters, Kongngeun (Sengpheth) Sanasinh of Forest City and Bouaphan Sichanthongthip of Forest City; and 19 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Chanthy, Nov. 27, 2013.