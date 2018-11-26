Francis (Frank) H. Yegge, age 78 of Ankeny, formerly of Scarville, IA, died on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at St. James Catholic Church, 906 W O Street, Forest City, IA 50436, with Father James Dubert and Father Paul Lippstock officiating.

A Vigil Service will be on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 4:00 PM with visitation continuing until 6:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center with military honors conducted by the Buffalo Center American Legion Post #21.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221