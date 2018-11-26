Bonnie L. Steiff, 86, of Forest City passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

A graveside service will be held 11 A.M., Wednesday, November 28th at Madison Township Cemetery south of Forest City with Rev. Zech Anderson of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10 A.M. until 10:45 A.M., Wednesday at Cataldo Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St., in Forest City.

Bonnie Lou Steiff, the daughter of Charles and Elsie (Monsen) Wilson, was born January 9, 1932 in Forest City, Iowa. She attended Forest City Schools. On August 12th, 1949 she was married to Raymond Steiff. They farmed west of Forest City for twenty years where they raised their sons, Ronnie, Roger and Robert. Bonnie and Ray moved into Forest City in 1970. Bonnie worked for the Bakery for many years as well as Waldorf University. She enjoyed her family and working outside on her flowers and yard.

Bonnie is survived by her three sons, Ronnie (Fawn) Steiff of Newman Grove, NE, Roger (Gloria) Steiff of Leland and Robert (Julie) Steiff of Middle Amana, IA; grandchildren, Justin (Jon) Steiff, Travis Steiff, Kyle Steiff, Rebecca Steiff; three step grandchildren; many great grandchildren and step great grandchildren; two sisters, Gloria (John) Sieh of Clear Lake and Barbara Etzen of Mason City; two brothers, Clyde (Pat) Wilson of Pollock, LA and Jerry (Rose) Wilson of Clear Lake; a brother-in-law, Dennis Zuehl of Britt; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; a grandson, Terence Steiff; brother, Jimmy Wilson; and sisters, Marjorie Heimdal, Betty Hockett and June Zuehl.

