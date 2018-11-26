Arlen L. Olson, 70, of Alexander, lost his fight with cancer and passed away on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at his home.

Funeral services for Arlen will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. Burial will follow at the Alexander Cemetery.

Arlen’s family will greet relatives and friends beginning at 10:00 AM at the funeral home on Wednesday.

