Tickets on Sale for A Christmas Carol

Tickets are on sale now for BrickStreet Theatre’s A Christmas Carol. A cast of nearly 60 performers will bring this Charles Dicken’s classic to life using a script adapted for the stage by Troy Thompson of Forest City. Five performances will be held at the Boman Fine Arts Center: Saturday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Forest City Chamber of Commerce, online at www.brickstreettheatre.org, or at the door – pending availability.

The public is invited to attend BrickStreet Theatre’s Opening Weekend Gala Reception on Sunday, Dec. 9, at 4:30 p.m., or soon after that day’s matinee. This open house event will feature Victorian Christmas treats and beverages with freewill donations supporting the ongoing operations of BrickStreet Theatre. Opening weekend receptions are becoming a tradition for the company.

A Christmas Carol tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly moneylender, who lives without joy or regard for the wellbeing of others. Supernatural intervention on Christmas Eve makes it possible for Scrooge to revisit events in his life as well as catch a glimpse of his possible future. When morning comes, Scrooge learns if he still has an opportunity to “keep the spirit of Christmas alive” in his heart. Julie Keely is director and Arlene Moeller as stage manager. Sam Keely has designed the two-story set.

BrickStreet Theatre is a regional community theatre based in Forest City that provides art and entertainment opportunities for North Central Iowa. This company of creative talent produces character-driven shows featuring skilled actors.