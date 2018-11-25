SUNDAY TALK: King Talks Elections, Immigration, and Reasons for Immigrant Asylum

U. S. Representative Steve King from the 4th District is concerned about the current issues facing the nation. He is also concerned with the level of negative advertising in campaigns.

With the impending caravan of immigrants moving closer to the U. S. border, he is concerned about the impacts and the need for what he terms, “a symbol of the rule of law”, the border wall.

He also is concerned about the reasons why these immigrants are coming to the United States. Hundreds of thousands of Mexicans and Central Americans have been killed or are missing. Avoiding drug cartels, sex traffickers, and high murder and crime rates are just some of the major reasons why these individuals are seeking asylum.

King addresses these concerns and others in our Sunday Talk.