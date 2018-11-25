Ernst Statement on U.S. Relations with Saudi Arabia

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued the following statement with regard to the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia in the wake of the death of Jamal Khashoggi:

“While Saudi Arabia is an important partner in the Middle East, it is clear that the Kingdom has been less than forthright about the details surrounding the murder of Jamal Khashoggi on October 2. We remain committed to preserving American interests in the Middle East. At the same time, as a nation committed to human rights and the rule of law, we must hold accountable all who are responsible for this crime and insist on transparency from our friends and partners. I look forward to working with the President, our intelligence agencies, as well as my colleagues in the Senate to ensure we have all the facts moving forward.”