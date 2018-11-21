Arnold “Arnie” D. Van Gerpen, age 80 of Lake Mills, formerly of Rake, IA, died on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 23, 2018 at Zion Lutheran Church in Rake with Pastor Douglas Rokke officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Arnold Dean Van Gerpen was born on March 22, 1938 in Buffalo Center, Iowa, the son of Henry and Alice (Burma) Van Gerpen. He was baptized and confirmed at the Reformed Church in Buffalo Center and attended school in Rake.

On July 19, 1955 Arnie was united in marriage with Julienne “Jane” Voldahl at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City. Rake eventually became home for Arnie and Jane; it is where they raised their family, grew Arnie’s Pump Service, and also found time to hunt and fish. The couple moved to Lake Mills five years ago when Arnie officially retired.

Survivors include his wife Julienne “Jane” of Lake Mills; four children Beth (Randy) Matheson of Rake, Sara (Kenneth) Kuchenbecker of Rake, Bruce (Lori) Van Gerpen of Buffalo Center, and Barry (Denise) Van Gerpen of Ypsilanti, ND; 13 grandchildren: April Ullmann, Alicia Wirtjes, Heather Smidt, Christopher Van Gerpen, Jessica Hallett, Allison Van Gerpen, Shannon Peterson, Scott Van Gerpen, Adam Van Gerpen, Jeremiah Van Gerpen, Jennifer Van Gerpen, Jessica Villa and Chance Wegner; and 25 great-grandchildren. Arnie is also survived by two sisters, Elaine Boehm of Buffalo Center and Lila Hassebrock of Johnston, IA; five sisters-in-law, Lou Ann Van Gerpen of Garner, Betty Langpap of Lake Mills, LaVonne (Gene) Leland of Lake Mills, Arlene Larson of Mankato, MN, and Sharon Voldahl of Temple, TX; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Mark Van Gerpen; two grandsons Justin Van Gerpen and Terry Van Gerpen; and two brothers Pete Van Gerpen and Harold Van Gerpen.

The family of Arnie Van Gerpen wishes to thank the amazing staff at Mills Harbour Assisted Living for the continual care, concern and grace shown to their family. You went above and beyond the scope of your job descriptions in order for us to keep Dad in his home as long as possible. Thank you!

And we appreciate the help and guidance we received from the caregivers at Hospice of North Iowa. You have made this transition bearable.

