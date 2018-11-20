Iowa 17 Near Eagle Grove to Reopen

Iowa 17 from the north city limits of Eagle Grove to Iowa 3 in Goldfield will reopen to traffic Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 21, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mason City construction office.

Cedar Valley Corporation was the prime contractor for the $5,748,035 reconstruction project.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.