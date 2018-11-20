David C. Monson, age 73 of Forest City, formerly of Leland, Iowa, died on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 26, 2018 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM on 5:00 P.M. Sunday, November 25, 2018 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills.

Burial will be at Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the David Monson memorial fund in care of the family.

