Wright County Board to Consider Property Purchase

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will convene today at 9am by hearing from Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons on a resolution regarding Secondary Roads Pay Scales. He will also request a closed door session to discuss the purchase of a real estate for the Secondary Roads Department.

The board will then open the meeting again to review and possibly approve a resolution on a 5 year extension for the City of Eagle Grove to use incremental property tax revenues for the Urban Renewal Area.

At 10am, the board intends to hold a public hearing on the Wright County General Obligation Loan Agreements. The board will discuss a resolution that will allow the county to enter into General Obligation Loan Agreements.

The board will also hear from LifeLong Links Director Sandi Jackson who will present Elderbridge’s Annual Report.

The meeting will take place in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion.