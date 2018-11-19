Worth County Board to Meet

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am with a discussion on the current state of county roads. The board will discuss with the County Engineer areas of road maintenance and any current repair projects.

The board will then address any remaining drainage issues with the Drainage Clerk. Currently none are listed on the agenda, but new projects may be brought up by the public or by the clerk.

The board will also consider a Letter of Support for New Haven Chemicals then discuss payment in lieu of taxes with the North Iowa Regional Housing Authority.

The board will also review a Post Election Audit Report provided by the Worth County Election Commissioner.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room in the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood.