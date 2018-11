Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss has released the Income and Expense Report for the year. It shows that the county has stayed under budget in some areas while in others, it remains over budget. The county will soon begin budget negotiations among departments with an expected intense discussion on Public Health, its services, and the future direction of the department.

The financial report can be found by clicking here.

FinancialReportWinnebago_County_Cash_Financial_Report_2018_PUBSUM