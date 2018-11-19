Waldorf’s Kyle Swiderski Wins Men’s Title at the Bronco Open

Kyle Swiderski and Roger Harford led the way, finishing one-two individually to put the Waldorf men’s bowling team in perfection position for a championship run today at the Bronco Open tournament hosted by Hastings College.

Swiderski was the individual champion while teammate, Harford, was runner-up champion as both Warriors averaged over 200 pins per game in six games on Saturday, putting Waldorf No. 1 in the team standings, as well.

On the women’s side, the Warriors also had a strong team effort and sit fifth in the team standings led by Rachel Dallin, who was sixth individually with a six-game score of 1,128 pins.

“The men bowled extremely well today. They were able to work together and play similar lines to help everyone out,” Waldorf head coach Tony Manna said. “There was plenty of energy and communication amongst the guys and it really showed. This was the first time our team has really come together and bowled as a team, and I am very happy about that.

“The women strung more strikes together as a team today, and as it showed in the individual scores, the girls got more excited as the day progressed.”

Swiderski won the individual title with a six-game score of 1,337, 99 pins better than Harford, who was second at 1,238. Swiderski bowled an individual high game of 265 and Harford had a top game score of 267.

“Kyle had a very good day on the lanes,” Manna said, adding, “we have done a lot of work to his game, and it is great to see his overall game coming together.”

Dennis Eddy was next with a six-game total of 1,168 for the Warriors, as all three are in position for All-Tournament Team honors according to Coach Manna.

Tyler Harlow and Ryan Swiderski each bowled five games on the day with Harlow racking up 949 pins with a single-game high of 246, and Swiderski shooting a total of 844.

Tanner Schmitz was next with a two-game total of 326, while Zachary Nesius also bowled a few frames for the Warriors.

As a team, Waldorf leads host Hastings by 108 pins as the Warriors rolled team games of 973, 1,047, 962, 912, 917 and 1,051 for a total of 5,862.

“I am very proud with how the team handled themselves through all of our adversity in games four and five to bounce back and lead after individual games,” Manna said. “We will have to go into Baker games strong and continue where we left off.”

Waldorf bowls the Baker team games on Sunday with the top four teams advancing to head-to-head bracket play to determine the tournament champion.

On the women’s side, LeeAnn Helgevold and Allison Furman each rolled six games on Saturday with Helgevold racking up 1,061 pins and Furman 1,041.

Olivia Kubis bowled in five games with a total of 829, and Marissa Gates had a score of 801 for five games. Kimberly Orr added a single-game score of 134, and Faith Fannon had a 130 in her lone game on the day.

Waldorf sits fifth in the team standings after game scores of 838, 804, 884, 854, 878 and 866, and needs to make up an 11-pin deficit in today’s Baker games to finish in the top four and advance to the bracket finals.

“Going into tomorrow we will have to really focus on converting our spares if they want to make their first match play appearance of the bowling season,” Manna said. “We were very consistent across all six games, but need to make better effort to get a couple more pins.”

Hastings leads the women field with 5,512 pins, while Morningside is fourth with a total of 5,135.