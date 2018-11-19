LaVerne Duane Brue, age 85, of Forest City, formerly of Buffalo Center, passed away on Friday, November 16, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family.

Memorial services will be on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 10:30 AM at First Baptist Church, 18508 Hwy 9, Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at the First Baptist Church in Forest City.

Burial of cremains will be in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, with Military Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

