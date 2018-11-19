Govenor Reynolds Issues Statement on Justice Hecht’s Resignation

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the following statement on Friday after Iowa Supreme Court Justice Daryl Hecht announced his resignation:

“I am grateful to Justice Daryl Hecht for his nearly 20 years of service to the State of Iowa as an appeals court judge and then Supreme Court justice.

“I respect and support his choice to focus on health amid this battle with cancer. I am sure the decision was not an easy one to make, and I wish him and the entire Hecht family only the best as they turn their full attention to his health.”