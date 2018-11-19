City Council to Once Again Take Up Animal Control Issues Tonight

The Forest City Council will meet this evening beginning at 7pm with a discussion on the reconstruction of Runway 15/33 edge lighting. Voltmer is handling the project and the city is reviewing the second pay estimate on it. The city may approve the estimate or table it for further discussion.

The 2018 Street Project has met with approval from area residents affected by the project. The city will receive, discuss, and possibly approve the first pay request for the project.

After some discussion on the limiting of, tagging, and licensing of pets in the city, the council will take up the issue again after it was sent down to committee for review. Many residents who attended the meeting two weeks ago wondered how the discussion went from the banning of pit bulls to now forcing residents to limit the number of, tag, and license their pets. The council will welcome additional comment from the public concerning veterinary costs for chip tagging their pets and city fees for licensing.

Another topic that has consumed some residents concerns the need for stop signs at some intersections. Some residential intersections are uncontrolled causing near accidents or dangerous conditions for children who play next to them. Some intersections find drivers ignoring oncoming traffic and speeding through the crossings. The city may begin the process of adding stop signs to some of these locations and are still looking for input from the public.

The city will also review the progress on two properties that have been cited as a nuisance. They are 108 Indian Avenue and 246 N 8th Street. Both have had debris in their yards and on the street. The city will discuss costs, hazards, further follow up on the properties.