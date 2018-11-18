Warriors’ Yamada Battles Way Into Semis at Missouri Valley Open

Coming off a tournament title at home in the Waldorf Open last week, the Warriors’ Akina Yamada battled her way into title contention once again Sunday at the Missouri Valley Open.

Yamada wrestled her way into the tournament semifinals at 136 pounds before getting knocked into the consolation bracket and finishing sixth at the tournament hosted by Missouri Valley.

Her efforts led a strong day on the mats for a small Warriors team that sent four wrestlers into action – Jas Alexander at 116 pounds, Yamada and Savannah Vold at 136, and Amela Huskic at 170.

Yamada won by pin in her first two matches against Amy Gathings of King and Audrey Elgarico of Lindenwood, then won a 10-6 decision over Campbellsville’s Sophia Carson for a spot in the semifinals.

The Warrior senior battled in the semifinals but ended up just short of the tournament finals, dropping a 12-7 decision to Cumberlands’ Kelly Jimenez.

A pair of consolation-bracket setbacks left Yamada sixth in the tournament.

Alexander added a pair of victories on the day for the Warrior team, winning by pin in her opening match over unattached wrestler Carolyn Herrera, and winning a technical fall, 10-0, over Campbellsville’s Maria Ramos, but failed to place.

And Vold also scored a victory, winning her first match of the day by a 9-2 decision over Corinne Robertson of Ottawa.

The tournament was the final event of the fall semester for the Warriors, who next return to action on January 6 at the Lakeland Duals in Plymouth, Wis.

Missouri Valley Open Results for Waldorf University

116 pounds – Jasmine Alexander’s place is unknown and has scored 6.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Jasmine Alexander (Waldorf University) won by fall over Carolyn Herrera (Unattached) (Fall 0:41) Champ. Round 2 – Jessica Rodriguez (University of the Cumberlands) won by fall over Jasmine Alexander (Waldorf University) (Fall 2:37) Cons. Round 2 – Jasmine Alexander (Waldorf University) won by tech fall over Maria Ramos (Campbellsville University) (TF 10-0) Cons. Round 3 – Mayra Ramirez (Wayland Baptist University) won by tech fall over Jasmine Alexander (Waldorf University) (TF 12-2)

136- Akina Yamada’s place is 6th and has scored 16.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Akina Yamada (Waldorf University) won by fall over Amy Gathings (King University) (Fall 5:32) Champ. Round 2 – Akina Yamada (Waldorf University) won by fall over Audrey Elgarico (Lindenwood University) (Fall 3:46) Quarterfinal – Akina Yamada (Waldorf University) won by decision over Sophia Carson (Campbellsville University) (Dec 10-6) Semifinal – Kelly Jimenez (University of the Cumberlands) won by decision over Akina Yamada (Waldorf University) (Dec 12-7) Cons. Semi – Jacqueline Parks (Jimmie Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Akina Yamada (Waldorf University) (TF 14-4) 5th Place Match – Breanna Douglas (Baker University) won by decision over Akina Yamada (Waldorf University) (Dec 9-2)

136 – Savannah Vold’s place is unknown and has scored 2.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Savannah Vold (Waldorf University) won by decision over Corinne Robertson (Ottawa University) (Dec 9-2) Champ. Round 2 – Michelle Camacho (McKendree University) won by fall over Savannah Vold (Waldorf University) (Fall 0:31) Cons. Round 2 – Amy Gathings (King University) won by fall over Savannah Vold (Waldorf University) (Fall 4:25)

170 – Amela Huskic’s place is unknown and has scored 2.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Amela Huskic (Waldorf University) received a bye () (Bye) Champ. Round 2 – Myranda Valezquez (University of Jamestown) won by tech fall over Amela Huskic (Waldorf University) (TF 10-0) Cons. Round 2 – Katherine Orr (University of the Cumberlands) won by decision over Amela Huskic (Waldorf University) (Dec 7-4)