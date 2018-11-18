Waldorf Hockey: Midland 5, Waldorf 0

It was a rough night for the Warriors on the ice Saturday against NAIA-leading Midlland.

The visiting Warriors scored a pair of first-period goals, thwarted every Waldorf scoring opportunity and skated away with a 5-0 win at the Albert Lea Ice Arena in NAIA action.

Midland scored just 3 minutes, 39 seconds into the night, but Waldorf (3-9-2 overall, 8 points), hung tough and had its own chances to even the score.

Unfortunately, Midland goalie Dakota MacDonald made 26 saves – stopping every Waldorf chance.

Still, down just a goal the home-standing Warriors looked good until a last-minute goal sent them into the second period down 2-0.

Midland (10-2-0, 20 points) pushed the lead to 3-0 in the second period, then iced any comeback hopes Waldorf had with a goal 7:18 into the third.

With the outcome settled, the visiting Warriors added one more late, as Jake Millendore completed a hat trick for Midland in a very physical, and at times heated, contest.

The two teams meet again Sunday at 4 p.m. in Minnesota to wrap up their weekend series, then face-off again at Albert Lea Ice Arena on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, to wrap up the 2018 portion of the Warriors NAIA season.

Ryall Purdy finished with 42 saves in goal for Waldorf on the night, his fourth straight start and his fourth straight game with 40-plus saves for the Warriors.