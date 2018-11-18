NIACC Defeats Southeastern

The NIACC men’s basketball team topped Southeastern 94-86 in a nonconference contest Friday night.

Orrington Hamilton hit a 3-point goal with four minutes, 30 seconds to go to give the NIACC a 82-79 lead, an advantage that the Trojans would not relinquish.

Southeastern (5-1) closed the gap to 82-81, but the Trojans outscored the Blackhawks 12-5 the rest of the way to win their third straight contest.

NIACC trailed 48-43 at the half.

NIACC’s win snapped an eight-game losing streak to Southeastern. It was the first win over Southeastern since the 1994-95 team topped the Blackhawks 78-76. Southeastern leads the all-time series against NIACC in men’s basketball 52-8.

It was only the second time in school history that the NIACC men have won at Southeastern. The last time the Trojans won at Southeastern was a 92-90 win in the 1986-87 season.

Wendell Matthews led NIACC with 24 points. Quentin Hardrict was next in line with 14 points and James Harris scored 13 points.

NIACC (4-2 overall) returns to action Nov. 26 at the Wartburg College Junior Varsity.