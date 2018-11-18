Ernst Joins Bipartisan Push for Sentencing Reform

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) has joined fellow Iowa senator, Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL), Mike Lee (R-UT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) as a cosponsor of the revised First Step Act, which will reduce recidivism, promote public safety and improve fairness in sentencing of federal crimes.

“We need to address the disturbingly high rate of women – especially mothers – in prison and ensure our criminal justice system is addressing their unique needs. The sentencing reforms being championed by Sens. Grassley and Durbin are a way for Republicans and Democrats to work together to reform federal prisons and sentencing in a way that supports families and keeps our communities safe, while also solving the growing challenges states like Iowa face in meeting workforce demands,” said Senator Ernst.