Basketball: Warrior Women 60, Grinnell 35

Saturday afternoon the Warrior women’s basketball team turned into a defensive juggernaut.

Trailing by two points after the first quarter, Waldorf clamped down and allowed the host Grinnell xx just six points in each of the next three quarters, rolling to a 60-35 non-conference win.

“I really liked our team’s effort today, especially with playing back-to-back games,” Waldorf head coach Katie Schutjer said, as Waldorf beat Nebraska Christian 69-65 on Friday night.

“I thought we had a lot of defensive energy, which created more shots for us on the offensive end. Our second-half defense really shut down what they wanted to do.”

Trailing 17-15 after the opening stanza, Waldorf (2-3 overall) took over allowing just two field goals and a free throw in the second quarter.

Elizabeth Jenkins, Michael Graffunder and Morgan Straight each scored four points apiece during that time as the Warriors inched out to a 32-23 lead at halftime.

That lead kept growing as Waldorf kept playing stingy defense in the second half, as a Marisela Perez layup made it 39-23, Emily Haubrich tossed in a bucket for a 48-29 advantage after three quarters, and a late Taylor Fricke basket gave the Warriors their 60-35 margin of victory.

“Offensively we were able to put some good runs together, and when we did it in the second half we were able to maintain it and lengthen the lead even more” Schutjer said.

“Even though it doesn’t show in the box scores, I thought everyone on our team contributed greatly in today’s game, and this weekend overall.”

Fricke led the way with 16 points in the win for Waldorf, which also got 14 from Straight.

The Warriors now return home with momentum as they prepare to host No. 8-ranked Northwestern on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Hanson Fieldhouse.