Waldorf Cross Countrys Kuik All-American, Widener Hits PR at Nationals

Waldorf’s six-time NSAA champion Marissa Kuik now is an All-American, as well.

The Warriors two-time North Star Athletic Association cross country champion ran her fastest 5-kilometer race ever on the biggest stage, finishing 27th at the NAIA National Championships at the Seminole Valley course on Friday to earn NAIA All-American honors.

Joining her in a enjoying a fantastic day was teammate Marissa Widener, who also ran her fastest 5K ever and finished 249th at her first-ever national championship event.

“Huge PRs for both Marissas,” Waldorf head coach Kayla Kregel said. “Their focus, dedication and sacrifices all were for this one race and it paid off.”

Kuik clocked a time of 18 minutes, 0.8 seconds on a course that the Warriors raced on a little less than a month earlier, while Widener broke the 20-minute mark for the first time in her career, finishing in 19:52.8.

“I’m very proud of their performances and leadership,” Kregel said. “Both are raising the bar here at Waldorf and putting Waldorf on the map.”

Point Park’s Anna Shields won the individual national championship with a time of 17:15.9, while Oregon Tech won the team national title with 126 points.

Now the Warriors’ national competitors get some time off before switching gears to indoor track and field, where Kuik is the reigning NSAA champion in the 3K and 5K. Kuik also won the NSAA outdoor titles in the 5K and 10K last spring.

The indoor season begins on January 19 in Waverly, Iowa, when Waldorf competes at the Chelsey M. Henkenius Memorial hosted by Wartburg.