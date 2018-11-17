SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Walleye and Trout Fishing is Good

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

The courtesy dock is removed for the season.

Bacon Creek Lake

About 1,600 rainbow trout were stocked on Nov. 7. Use small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners, casting spoons, and live minnows or crawlers fished under a bobber.

Black Hawk Lake

As of Nov. 15, the lake was covered with skim ice. Ice will likely dissipate with warming temperatures. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers have taken fish from the newly constructed fishing shelter along Ice House Point. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie up to 12 inches have been taken from the fishing shelter on Ice House Point.

Brushy Creek Lake

Courtesy docks are removed for the season.

Moorland Pond

About 1,500 rainbow trout were stocked on Nov 1. Use small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners, casting spoons, and live minnows or crawlers fished under a bobber.

North Twin Lake

Courtesy docks at the two south ramps are removed for the season.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

There has been little fishing activity. Storm Lake has been partially covered with skim ice for most of the week. Ice will likely dissipate with warmer temperatures ahead.

Most lakes in the Black Hawk District have been partially covered with skim ice this last week. There has been little fishing activity. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Blue Pit

1,500 Rainbow trout will be stocked at around 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 21st. You must have fishing license and trout stamp to fish for and/or possess trout.

Most of the lakes in north central Iowa have frozen over. There has been no fishing activity reported. If you do venture out, use extreme caution as the ice thickness varies greatly. For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

All docks including boat ramps are out. Limited fishing activity.

Scharnberg Pond

Brook Trout – Good: Trout will be stocked this Saturday, Nov. 17th at noon. You must have fishing license and trout stamp to fish for and/or possess trout.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: Wader fishing is your best chance to catch trophy size fish.

Spirit Lake

Majority of the docks, including boat ramps are out. Limited fishing activity. Walleye – Good: Wader angler action is the best bite during the evening hours.

West Okoboji Lake

Most of the docks, including boat ramps are out. Limited fishing activity.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are stabilizing with excellent water clarity. Flows remain high. Please visit the USGS Water Data website for more information. Walleye – Good: Find walleye in pockets and deeper water. Fish are taking a variety of bright colored lures or jigs tipped with worms or minnows. Smallmouth Bass -Slow: Use a slow presentation with a small spinnerbait. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike are aggressively taking lures tipped with minnows.

Decorah District Streams

Check our fall community trout stocking schedule to find out when trout are coming to a lake near you. Iowa’s trout season stays open all year long; many catchable size trout stay in the streams to challenge even the best anglers. Fish a trout stream in winter for an experience to excite all your senses.Brown Trout – Good: Watch the stream bottom for cleared areas in gravel (trout nests). Avoid stepping in the nests. Use larger flies or lures mimicking minnows. Rainbow Trout – Good: Fish near bottom if no hatches are occurring.Use a weighted caddis stonefly or mayfly nymph. Brook Trout – Good: Brook Trout spawn is here; brook trout build nests in the stream bottom. Good insect hatches occur on warm sunny afternoons. Try nymphs, emerger or topwater patterns.

Lake Hendricks

We have received no information about fishing on this water body this week.

Lake Meyer

The entire lake is covered by a very thin layer of ice. Ice fishing is not recommended yet.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

The Turkey River water levels are stabilizing with excellent clarity. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Use lures mimicking minnows in off channel areas or deeper water. Walleye – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a minnow, worms and a variety of lures in current breaks and deeper water.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are stable with excellent clarity. Ice is forming in slack water areas. Visit the USGS Water Data website for current information. Walleye – Fair: Use crankbaits or a hook tipped with a minnow in eddies and deeper water. Catches are highly variable. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Look for bass in deeper pocket eddies and near undercut banks. A variety of lures and baits are working.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are stabilizing with excellent clarity. Fish are currently searching for overwintering holes out of current. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Use bright colored lures fished in deeper water and rock ledges. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig tipped with minnow or slow action plastic tail fished deep. Shore fishing should yield better catches.

Volga Lake

We have received no information about fishing on this water body this week.

Snow is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with highs below freezing. Ice is starting to form on smaller waterbodies. Ice fishing season will be here soon. Area rivers and streams are in excellent condition and producing fish. Flows and current remain high. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City

Reports of anglers catching walleye and smallmouth bass on the Cedar River in Black Hawk and Bremer Counties. Walleye – Good: Anglers are doing well with jigs and plastics. Water temperatures have fallen quickly; look for deeper holes as walleye move into over wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try jig and plastics or crankbaits. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast and retrieve spoons or crankbaits.

Heritage Pond

Heritage Pond was stocked with trout last Friday. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast and retrieve lighter jigs or flies.

Manchester District Streams

Spring Branch Creek has been busy with angling activity as many trout escaped with the recent flooding event.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River is in good condition as water levels continue to fall, but flows remain swift. Walleye – No Report: Water temperatures have fallen quickly; look for deeper holes as walleye move into over wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Try jig and plastics or crankbaits. Rainbow Trout – No Report: With recent flooding at the fish hatchery, many trout moved to the Maquoketa River.

North Prairie Lake

North Prairie Lake was stocked with trout last Friday. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast and retrieve lighter jigs or flies.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Reports of anglers catching walleye and smallmouth bass on the Shell Rock River in Bremer and Butler Counties. Walleye – Good: Anglers are doing well with jigs and plastics. Water temperatures have fallen quickly; look for deeper holes as walleye move into over wintering areas. Anglers are still having luck fishing the shallower water. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Anglers are doing well with jigs and plastics.

Reports of anglers fishing the interior rivers as they are now in good condition. Smaller lakes and ponds are now starting to ice over. Trout streams are in excellent condition for the upcoming weekend. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing has fallen to 9.4 feet and is expected to fall a foot next week. Water temperature is near 34 degrees. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs and walleye minnows. Fish are moving to the dams and side channel sloughs with closing dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Expect the perch bite to pick up into late fall. Use a live minnow floated near the bottom in edges of weed beds in deeper cuts. Largemouth Bass– Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth bite is picking up. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in current. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from main channel and sloughs. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs. Sauger – Slow: Still a lot of current until water drops more. Sauger are moving into tailwater areas and main channel borders near the dams. Try jigging with minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level at Lynxville has fallen to 19.3 feet and is expected to fall next week. Water temperature is 36 degrees at the Lock and Dam 9. Walleye– Fair: Use jigs and walleye minnows. Fish are moving to the dams and side channel sloughs with closing dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Expect the perch bite to pick up into late fall. Use a live minnow floated near the bottom in edges of weed beds in deeper cuts. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from main channel and sloughs. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth bite is picking up. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in current. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs. Sauger – Slow: Still a lot of current until water drops more. Sauger are moving into tailwater areas and main channel borders near the dams. Try jigging with minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg up to 11.2 feet and is predicted to recede next week. Water temperature is 34 degrees at Lock and Dam 10. Walleye -Fair: Use jigs and walleye minnows. Fish are moving to the dams and side channel sloughs with closing dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Expect the perch bite to pick up into late fall. Use live minnow floated near the bottom in edges of weed beds in deeper cuts. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth bite is picking up. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in current. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from the main channel and sloughs. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs. Sauger – Slow: Still a lot of current until water drops more. Sauger are moving into tailwater areas and main channel borders near the dams. Try jigging with minnows.

Upper Mississippi River levels are expected to fall after a slight bump this week. Water temperatures are in the mid 30’s with skim ice forming in backwaters. Try fishing with a slower presentation as temperatures fall.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are predicted to be near 11 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and at 13.1 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is good. The water temperature is around 36 degrees. Walleye – Good: Some anglers are using three way rigs with a minnow and some are pulling crankbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels are near 11.8 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. Water clarity is good. The water temperature is around 36 degrees. The north ramp at Sabula is not in use this year due to bridge construction. The DNR ramp at Bellevue is still somewhat flooded. Walleye – Good: Some anglers are using three way rigs with a crawler and some are pulling crankbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are predicted to be near 11.8 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 11.4 feet at Camanche and 8.1 feet at LeClaire. Water clarity is good. The water temperature is around 36 degrees. Walleye – No Report: Expect walleye and sauger fishing to pick up soon as water levels recede.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is predicted to be 11.9 feet. Water clarity is good. The water temperature is around 36 degrees.

The water should start to recede later this week, but remains high and some debris may be on the boat ramps. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport is 11.95 feet and has been fairly steady this past week. Flood stage for Lock and Dam 15 is 15 feet. River stage at Fairport is 12.53 feet and flood stage is 14 feet. The Marquette St ramp is open. Sauger– Slow: Tailwater fishing for saugers has been slow with the cold temperature below the dam and Sylvan Slough. Try fishing with jigs and minnows or trolling three way rigs with stick baits. Walleye – Slow: Walleye fishing has been slow below the dam and Sylvan slough.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 11.40 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has been slowly falling the past few days. The gates are still out of the water at the dam. Tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers has been slow due to the high water conditions. The ramp at Big Timber is still closed due to the high water.

Mississippi River Pool 18

We have received no information about fishing on this water body this week.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 9.51 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. The gates are out of the water at the dam. River stage at Burlington is 14.61 feet and flood stage is 15 feet. River level at Ft. Madison is 527.75 feet and flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing information for this pool this week.

River levels have been steady to falling slowly the past week. Main channel water temperature is around 37 degrees. Some ramps are still closed due to high water. Fishing has been slow with the recent cold weather. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Central Park Lake

The lake is full after the renovation project; fingerling fish have been stocked.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is 696 feet on Nov. 15 and is falling. It is dropping about 1 feet per day. The ramp in Lake Macbride State Park and at West Overlook are now open.

Diamond Lake

Minnows are not allowed here. Bluegill – Fair: Use small worms or jigs tipped with worms. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching fish off the jetties. Jigs tipped with worms work best. Most fish are 8-9 inches.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and/or minnows in 15-20 feet of water.

Kent Park Lake

The lake is currently drained for a lake restoration project.

Lake Macbride

The motor restriction is off; any sized motor may be used at no-wake speed (5 mph). Water temperatures are around 43 degrees. The fish cleaning station at the primitive campground has been shut down. The boat docks have been removed. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish over structure in 15-20 feet of water. There are a lot of 12 inch fish right now. Walleye – Fair: Jig in 10-15 feet of water. Fish can be caught shallower towards evening along windblown rock. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Minnows or jigs work best. Most fish have been in 15-20 feet of water.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still about 1 feet low. The fish cleaning station is closed. Walleye – Slow: Try trolling or jigging over the roadbeds or new rock structures.

Prairie Park Fishery

Trout were stocked here Nov. 2. You must have a trout stamp to fish for and/or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair.

Sand Lake

Trout were stocked here on Oct. 19. You must have a trout stamp to fish for and/or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair:

Terry Trueblood Lake

Trout will be stocked here on Nov. 2. You must have a trout stamp to fish for and/or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Miami

Fishing pressure has been low with the recent colder temperatures. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use rubber worms in the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with live bait in the brush piles and standing timber. Black Crappie – Slow: Try minnows or jigs tipped with a minnow around the cedar tree piles. Drifting minnows in the lower half of the lake can also produce some crappies that are suspended.

Lake Sugema

The north ramp is closed due to a parking lot construction project. Fishing pressure has been low with the recent colder temperatures. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with live bait around the fishing jetties and the standing timber. Black Crappie – Slow: Try minnows and jigs in the standing timber. Walleye – Slow: Use minnows and jigs around the dam and other rip-rapped shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Fishing pressure has been low. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try rubber worms or jig-n-pig combos in the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with live bait around the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Slow: Drift minnows in 6-10 feet of water. Try jig and minnows in the cedar tree piles.

Ottumwa Park Pond South

2000 trout were stocked on Oct. 26th. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use small in-line spinners, casting spoons, twister tails or tube jigs.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 907.39 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. The water temperature is in the mid 40’s. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use cut bait or shad sides in areas with some water running into the lake. Walleye – Slow: Try jig and minnows vertically jigged around underwater humps and submerged points. Black Crappie – Slow: Use minnows and jigs in the brush piles.

Red Haw Lake

Fishing pressure has been low. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try rubber worms or crawdad imitating baits in the brush piles and other underwater structures. Black Crappie – Slow: Drift minnows for suspended fish. Try minnows and jigs in the brush piles. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with live bait around the fishing jetties and along the dam. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try night crawlers or cut bait in 4-6 feet of water.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Trout will be stocked tomorrow, Nov. 16th at noon. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use small in-line spinners, casting spoons, twister tail or tube jigs salmon eggs and live minnows.

Banner Lake (south)

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked on Oct. 25th. Use small in-line spinners, casting spoons, twister tail or tube jigs and live minnows.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Good: Despite the high flow, walleyes are being caught below the Saylorville and Red Rock spillways. Jig live minnows or cast shad imitating plastics. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Cast white twister tails, flukes or paddle tails to imitate shad below the Red Rock spillway.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked on Oct. 24th. Use small in-line spinners, casting spoons, twister tail or tube jigs and live minnows.

Terra Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked on Oct. 24th. Use small in-line spinners, casting spoons, twister tail or tube jigs and live minnows.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

Around 1000 rainbow trout were stocked on Oct. 25th. Trout are fun to catch and readily bite on lures and baits used for bluegill and crappie. Rainbow Trout – Fair.

Greenfield Lake

Fishery surveys this fall show a large year class of 8 inch black crappie and bluegills averaging 8 inches.

Lake Anita

Anita has an all-around good bass, bluegill and crappie populations. Water clarity is good. Temperatures are in the low 40’s or below. Bluegill – Fair: Slow troll small jigs tipped with crawler for fish up to 9.5 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: The early morning crappie bite is best. Slow troll small crank baits or small jigs tipped with power bait to catch 9 to 11 inch fish.

Lake Manawa

Fishery surveys in late October showed good numbers of black and white crappies in the canals. White Crappie – No Report: Try minnows under a bobber in the canals. Walleye– No Report: Look for fall walleyes on rip rap points at dawn/dusk. Manawa has a good walleye population. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – No Report: Fish wipers on rip rap points with the wind is blowing in. All sizes are available.

Littlefield Lake

Water clarity has improved since the summer algae blooms died back. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers report catching bluegill in 2 to 5 feet of water close to cedar tree piles. The large size of fish in Littlefield are 9 plus inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Slow troll small jigs around the bush piles.

Nodaway Lake

Water clarity is fair. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish the tree piles with minnows for black crappie up to 11 inches. Bluegill – Slow: Fish brush piles and face of the dam for 8 inch fish.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose Lake has quality sized bluegills and crappies plus lots of 12-14 inch largemouth bass. Bluegill – Slow: Look for fish around underwater reefs and in brush piles. Bluegills in Prairie Rose are 8 to 9.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: There is a large population of 12 inch bass in the lake that offers fun catch and release fishing. Black Crappie – Slow: Try vertical jigging or minnows under a slip bobber in the brush piles to catch 10 plus inch black crappies.

Viking Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Use tube jigs around trees in 12 to 14 feet of water early in the morning and late afternoon. The fish are averaging 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Jig plastics in deeper brush piles during the day and cast shallow structure early morning for largemouth bass of all sizes.

There has been very little fishing activity in the southwest district this past week. Water temperatures are in the low 40’s and are falling. For more information, contact the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches with jigs fished slow along structure.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches using jigs tipped with a waxworm fished near deep cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 9.5 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished near deep cedar tree brush piles.

Water temperature in most district lakes is in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.