Winter Weather Advisory Now Says Up to Five Inches Possible

Snow will continue to spread across northern, northeastern and eastern portions of central Iowa tonight. The snow will linger through the early morning hours with several inches of accumulation by daybreak. Roads are expected to become snow- covered and with snowfall rates expected to be heavy at times. This will bring the first significant snow accumulations of the season to this portion of the state. Some areas like Forest City could see up to 5 inches of new snow.

Plan on slippery road conditions.Motorists are advised to slow down, drive defensively and place extra distance between vehicles. Be especially cautious as drivers will just be acclimating themselves to wintry driving conditions during one of the first events of the season. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.