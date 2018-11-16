Winter Weather Advisory Now Says Up to Five Inches Possible

November 16, 2018 AJ Taylor Local News, News 0 
Snow will continue to spread across northern, northeastern and
eastern portions of central Iowa tonight. The snow will linger
through the early morning hours with several inches of
accumulation by daybreak. Roads are expected to become snow-
covered and with snowfall rates expected to be heavy at times.
This will bring the first significant snow accumulations of the
season to this portion of the state. Some areas like Forest City could see up to 5 inches of new snow.
Plan on slippery road conditions.Motorists are advised to slow 
down, drive defensively and place extra distance between 
vehicles. Be especially cautious as drivers will just be 
acclimating themselves to wintry driving conditions during one 
of the first events of the season.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.  The
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.