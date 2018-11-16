Snow Event Declared in Forest City

The City of Forest City has declared a snow event for Saturday, November 17th, 2am through Sunday November 18th. All overnight permitted vehicles must park in the designated lot the corner of 6th Street and K Street.

Approximately 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected in the Forest City area. This coupled with strong winds and wind chills in the teens is forcing the issue along with a Winter Weather Advisory which will be in effect overnight for the entire broadcast area.

Other area communities which will or may enact a snow ordinance include Garner, Britt, Lake Mills, Buffalo Center, and Thompson.