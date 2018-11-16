Karen Bonjour, 69, of Dows passed away Friday, November 16, 2018 at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls.

Funeral services for Karen Bonjour will be held on Monday, November 19, 2018 at 10:30 AM at First Lutheran Church, 206 West Ellsworth in Dows, with Pastor Laurel Meester officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 18, 2018 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 100 North Lee Street in Dows and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

100 North Lee Street

Dows, Iowa 50071

515-532-2233