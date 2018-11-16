Holiday Tour of Lights Scheduled at Heritage Park

Heritage Park of North Iowa, is having its 3rd Annual “Holiday Tour of Lights”. Heritage Park has constructed brightly lit holiday displays throughout the Park for people to drive thru to see during the holiday season beginning on November 23rd and will run Friday, Saturday, Sunday evenings 6-9 pm until December 16. Then December 17th24th it will be open every evening 6-9 pm. This event includes an Enchanted Forest of decorated Christmas trees to walk through & a warming house with Santa each night. A special evening will be on Saturday, Dec. 15 with a candlelight church service @ 6 pm followed by a soup supper @ 7 pm in Beaver Creek Church located on the park’s grounds.

Admission to the Holiday Tour of Lights is a free will donation. All donations collected will be distributed among non-profit volunteer organizations & Heritage Park. Families from a 100-mile radius will drive to Forest City over the holiday season to view these displays. Family oriented, fun, entertaining, and simply amazing are just a few of the ways visitors have described this event. Be sure to check this event out on Facebook “Holiday Tour of Lights”.