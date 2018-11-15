Waldorf Wrestling Battles William Penn

This is the kind of fighting Warrior head coach Brad Stockton wants to see out of his team.

The scored didn’t represent the way the Waldorf men’s wrestling team competed on Tuesday night at the Hanson Fieldhouse, as the Warriors were almost dead even with visiting William Penn, which benefitted from four forfeit victories.

Take away the 24 points for those forfeits from the Statesmen’s 35-10 win, and the outcome of the dual truly was a battle.

“The guys wrestled competitively tonight,” Coach Stockton said. “For the most part they stayed in good position and controlled their ties. They fought through positions that made differences in matches.”

Waldorf started the night strong, winning the light-weight matches with 125-pounder Stephen Galbreath igniting the early charge with a 6-4 decision over Nadhelo Charles-Pierre.

After a scoreless first round, Galbreath scored a takedown and a reversal in the second for a slim 4-3 edge that he maintain with a nearfall in the third for the win that gave Waldorf the early edge.

Mario Barrios added a second straight Warrior win as he prevailed 9-6 over Darquell Pierre at 133 pounds in another close match. Tied 6-6 headed into the third, Barrios started in the down position, earned a point with an escape, than capped the victory with a takedown.

Jon-Jon Halk then added to the Waldorf run with a 14-6 win over Gilberto Rodriguez at 141 pounds, using a late reversal and four-point nearfall at the end of the first round to take control of the match.

William Penn managed to battle back with wins at 149 pounds and 174, setting the stage for a thrilling finish on the mats between the Warriors’ Alberto Alcala and the Statesman’s Dylan Comstock.

An even match, it came down to the final seconds as Alcala tied it 13-13 with an escape in the final 20 seconds, but the deciding point was award to Comstock thanks to an edge in advantage time.

After a strong showing on the mats Tuesday night, the Warriors won’t wait long to return to action as they compete in another dual at Grand View on Thursday.

“There are still things we need to tweak before our dual in a couple days at Grand View, but it was good to see the effort and energy they had tonight,” Stockton said.