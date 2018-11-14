Treetown Music Festival 2019 Lineup has been announced!

TREE TOWN MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL 2019 LINEUP

Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen and Toby Keith to Headline Tickets, Campsites going fast Forest City, IA — Tree Town Music Festival, held at Heritage Park in Forest City, Iowa, has released its official lineup for the four-day event set for Memorial Day weekend, May 23-26. This year’s lineup is jam-packed with some of the biggest names in country music including Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen and Toby Keith.

Joining the lineup are country legends Trace Adkins and Tracy Lawrence with country’s sweetheart, Lauren Alaina and new comers, Lindsay Ell, High Valley, Morgan Wallen, Brandon Lay, Jimmie Allen, Stephanie Quayle, the heart of country music, Little Texas and local favorite, Jesse Allen with the hilarious Williams & Ree hosting.

“We really listened to the fans and are very excited about this years lineup. We’ve got a mix of the old school country we all know to love and the newer country that is climbing the charts,” said Lex Chamryk, Tree Town’s General Manager. “We are really focusing on the fans experience for 2019 and trying to involve the community as much as possible. It’s going to be a great year!”

Those looking to experience VIP can purchase a ticket for $550 which includes private luxury restrooms, a variety dinner menu, private bars under the exclusive VIP tent, VIP parking and reserved seating so close to the stage. You can’t go wrong with the weekend general admission ticket for only $130 to see over fourteen artists. If you want to get up close in the pit for all your favorite artists, the Rockin’ Range ticket is for you at $230 for the entire weekend.

It’s not a festival without the camping and late night red solo cup parties. Secure a campsite starting at $115. Traditional camping not your style? No problem. Experience Tree Town Glamping style with a fully furnished insulated tent including beds, night stands, tables, outlets and a goodie box.

2019 Tree Town Music Festival

Hosted by: Williams & Ree

Friday, May 24

3:00PM – 4:00PM – Jesse Allen

4:30PM – 5:30PM – Little Texas

6:00PM – 7:00PM – Morgan Wallen

8:00PM – 9:30PM – Lauren Alaina

10:00PM – 11:30PM – Jake Owen

Saturday, May 25

3:00PM – 4:00PM – Stephanie Quayle

4:30PM – 5:30PM – Brandon Lay

6:00PM – 7:00PM – High Valley

8:00PM – 9:30PM – Tracy Lawrence

10:00PM – 11:30PM – Dierks Bentley

Sunday, May 26

3:00PM – 4:00PM – Alpha Media Karaoke Contest Winners

4:30PM – 5:30PM – Jimmie Allen

6:00PM – 7:00PM – Lindsay Ell

8:00PM – 9:30PM – Trace Adkins

10:00PM – 11:30PM – Toby Keith

Tree Town offers payment plans, interest-free. Split your order into three payments using the EZPay option at checkout. Payments as low as $52.79. For more information about the lineup, tickets and camping please visit TreeTownFestival.com.