Marian Farrow, 90, of Buffalo Center, died Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, November 16, 2018 at First Baptist Church, Buffalo Center.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel, Buffalo Center.