The City of Leland has issued a Boil Water Advisory for its residents. Residents are advised to boil water before drinking it. Chad Nordskog of the City of Leland explained the reason for the boil order.

Cities routinely clean out their water towers to assure clean drinking water for their residents and for the city of Leland, the work won’t take that long.

The city will notify residents through media outlets when the boil order is lifted.