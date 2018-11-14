Josef Smith is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for November 14, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK NOVEMBER 14 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at West Hancock High School. Josef Smith had a great day in the UNI-Dome last Friday. In the Eagles 35-28 loss to Hudson, Smith scored 3 different ways. Josef ran for a 43 yard touchdown, caught a 74 yard pass, and ran the 2nd half kickoff 90 yards back for a touchdown. Smith also had a 2 point conversion catch, and 4.5 tackles on defense. Congratulations to West Hancock junior Josef Smith, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.