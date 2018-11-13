County Road Project Ends With A Rocky Finish

The engineer in charge of construction on Hancock County Road R35 has abandoned the $5.4 million project for the year. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors discussed how to proceed in light of the unsettling news. Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach tells what the board decided.

The county has taken matters into their own hands and begun to temporarily finish the project. Tlach provides further details.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors expects R35 to be open for traveling in a few weeks.

In other news, the Hancock County Supervisors continue to investigate ways to save landowners money on drainage projects. Tlach tells about a tree removal project in the South Main of DD #1 & 2, as well as a tile repair on DD #100.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors also saved money for the proposed open ditch cleanout of Drainage District #114 south of Crystal Lake. The board awarded the work to Cory Jurgens Excavating of Estherville for $78,730. The project was initially estimated to cost $111,000.