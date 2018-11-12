Waldorf University Football Has One MVP, A Coach of the Year, and More

The 2018 Dacotah Bank/North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Football All-Conference Teams were announced Monday by the conference office. The All-Conference teams and postseason awards were voted by the league coaches.

Hilton Joseph of Waldorf University was chosen to the Dacotah Bank/NSAA Football Offensive Most Valuable Player. Curt Boeke of Dakota State (S.D.) and Jay Liggins of Dickinson State (N.D.) were named to Co-Dacotah Bank/NSAA Football Defensive Player-of-the-Year. Waldorf University’s Josh Littrell was voted as the league’s Coach-of-the-Year.

Dickinson State won the 2018 Dacotah Bank/NSAA Football conference title for the fourth straight year. The Blue Hawks, ranked No. 16 in the final NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 national poll, earned the North Star’s automatic bid to the national playoffs and will visit Northwestern (Iowa) in the first round. Below is the entire list of the first-team, second-team, honorable mention and postseason awards:

2018 Dacotah Bank/NSAA Football All-Conference and Postseason Awards: First-Team All-Conference Offense

Position Name Class School Hometown

QB Hilton Joseph Junior Waldorf (Iowa) Miami, Fla.

RB Brodie Frederiksen Junior Dakota State (S.D.) Madison, S.D.

RB Bo Evans Freshman Waldorf (Iowa) Northport, Ala.

OL Devin Schwanz Senior Dickinson State (N.D.) Plentywood, Mont.

OL Robert Mosley Junior Waldorf (Iowa) Tampa, Fla.

OL Brandon Schmit Junior Dakota State (S.D.) Jackson, Minn.

OL Pat Nevin Senior Dickinson State (N.D.) Auburn, Calif.

OL JohnL Jones Junior Valley City State (N.D.) Fridley, Minn.

TE Maurice Whiters Junior Presentation (S.D.) Raytown, Mo.

WR Don Jones Junior Waldorf (Iowa) Stockbridge, Ga.

WR Mason Leighton Sophomore Dakota State (S.D.) Madison, S.D.

WR Logan Weisser Senior Presentation (S.D.) Frederick, S.D.