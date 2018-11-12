RoseAnne Hecox, 92, of Iowa City and formerly of Spencer, passed away on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at her home in Iowa City surrounded by her most precious loved ones.

A Mass of Christian Burial for RoseAnne Hecox will be held on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 10:30 AM at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North East in Clarion, Iowa with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 12, 2018 from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM, with a Scriptural Wake service at 5:15 PM, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Tuesday.

