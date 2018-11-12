Rental Housing Project Proposed in Garner

The City of Garner is looking to expand its residential area with a project that will provide rental housing to meet a growing demand.

The city will use the Workforce Housing Loan to construct twelve ranch style homes that will be known as The Reserve. Iowa Finance Authority created the Workforce Housing Loan in 2015 as a resource fpr cities and counties in need of additional workforce rental housing as a result of local employment growth. The repayable loans have a 1% interest rate with a maximum term of 20 years. Garner City Administrator Randy Lansing explained.

Garner, like so many area communities, is facing a housing issue. Businesses and manufacturers are continually looking for quality employees to staff their growing business. The employees are trying to find affordable housing to move into. Garner has tried to address the issue. Now a developer is looking to answer the call. CP Iowa Properties will be the project developer according to Lansing.

The city council will go through the process of loaning the money out to the developer to begin the construction of the new homes. Still the project faces some challenges.

Area residents attended recent informational meeting to hear about the project and Lansing said that they did get some good feedback and suggestions.

The city and the developer hope to have the project underway by the spring of 2019.