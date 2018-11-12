North Iowa Concert Band Performs Fall Concert on November 20

The North Iowa Concert Band, under the direction of John Klemas, will present a Fall Concert on Tuesday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the North Iowa Area Community College campus. Chuck Cooper is the band’s announcer.

This concert features several of the pieces that were to have been performed at the band’s Spring Concert which was cancelled due to inclement weather. All tickets purchased for last spring’s concert will be honored at this concert. The program includes: “Festive Fanfare: To Laud and Honor” by Robert W. Smith; “American Riversongs” by Pierre La Plante; “October” by Eric Whitacre; “Fandango” by Frank Perkins, arranged by Floyd E. Werle; “Valdres March” by Johannes Hanssen, arranged by Loras J. Schissel; and “The Year 1812 – Festival Overture” by Peter I. Tchaikovsky, arranged by L. P. Laurendeau, edited by Loras J. Schissel.

Members of the North Iowa Concert Band represent communities from all over North Iowa, including the towns of Allison, Charles City, Clear Lake, Dougherty, Forest City, Garner, Hampton, Hazleton, Kanawha, Klemme, Manly, Mason City, Mt. Pleasant, Nora Springs, Osage, Rockford, Rockwell, Sheffield, Swaledale, and Dodge Center, MN.

North Iowa Concert Band members (listed by hometown) include: Allison: Addyson Clark; Charles City: Kate Campbell, Gavin Connell, Eleanor Waid, and Lyle Western; Clear Lake: Naomi Nowland, Jim Reynolds, Ken Schneider, and Mark Tesar; Dodge Center, MN: Abby Ingersoll; Dougherty: Cassaundra Reed; Forest City: Douglas Jenson; Garner: Paula Wirtz; Hampton: Aimee Hanson, Becky Palmer, and Brian Stevens; Hazleton: Ivy Horan; Kanawha: Amanda Howerton; Klemme: Anastasia Nannenga; Manly: Erica Griffen, and Amy O’Connell; Mason City: Jared Barnes, Brian Bauer, Ann Beasley, Chris Bell, Bernie Bjorklund, Isabel Blakewell, Jordan Brunsma, Chuck Cooper, Mary Davenport, Megan Dempsey, Andrew Dillman, Chelsi Fisher, Josh Foster, Keven Goepel, Joyce Hanes, Paul Hanson, Kellie Hogan, Dennis Klemas, Kimber Kleven, David Kropman, Libby Lembke, Holly Messenger, Carol Meyer, Tyler Nestvedt, Reed Peterson, Anna Pyle, Mandy Schmidt, Kevin Schultz, A.J. Skinner, Amelia Ouverson, Reed Peterson, Anna Pyle, Abbey Raisch, Kim Reisinger, Mandy Schmidt, Briana Solano, E. Howard Sonksen, Steve VandenBerg, Colleen Weiland, Gwen Wollner, and Ashley Wood; Mt. Pleasant: Cecelia Hemsworth; Nora Springs: McKanzi McKibben, and Tessa Overturf; Osage: Gayle Heimer, Laurie Hoeppner, and Jonah Roney; Rockford: John Johannsen, Jennifer Shoars, and Sandra Willman; Rockwell: Brian Koob, and Marlene Rice; Sheffield: Katy Wilson; Swaledale: Eric Vestweber-Boots

Tickets for the performance are $5 for adults and are available at the NIACC Business Office (641) 422-4188. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the concert. All students will receive free admission. A reception in the Muse-Norris Conference Center will be held following the concert.