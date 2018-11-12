Nancy K. (Darling) Smith, 70, of Britt passed away Thursday, November 8, 2018.

Funeral services for Nancy Smith will be held on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Garner United Methodist Church, 885 Maben Avenue in Garner with Reverend Paul Evans officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

