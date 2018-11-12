KIOW Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Over 250 guests celebrated KIOW’s 40th birthday at a party held Saturday night at the new

Boman Performing Arts Center in Forest City. The party capped a year-long celebration of on-

the-air promotions that included a chance to win 40-thousand dollars. Listeners qualified for

the party and enjoyed appetizers, refreshments and birthday cake. 120 individuals had a

chance to roll 6 large, foam dice to try and win the grand prize. Although no one took home the

40-thousand dollar prize, over 30 other prizes were awarded, including 500-dollars won by Billie

Rodberg, and 250-dollars won by Amy Boekelman.

The evening also included a tribute to several individuals who were instrumental in starting

KIOW. Current station owner, Jim Coloff, thanked his parents and founders of KIOW, Tony and

Sue Coloff, for bringing a local radio station to Forest City. The station began broadcasting to

Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota on November 8, 1978, and was the first daily source of

news and information focusing on Winnebago and Hancock Counties. Tony and Sue owned and

operated the station until it was purchased by Jim Coloff in 2017, but remain active in the

business today on a part-time basis.

Coloff also recognized Orin Harris, who was an original employee of the station in 1978, for his

devotion to the station and to area high school sports coverage. In thanking Coloff and Harris

for their dedication to the Forest City area, it was noted that they have over 115 years of

professional broadcast experience between the two of them.

Watch the event video podcast here:

https://boxcast.tv/view/kiow-40th-anniversary-960399