Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Schools Add In-School Behavioral Health Services

Hancock County Health System is teaming up with the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District to provide “at school” appointments for students who need behavioral health services.

There are several benefits of the partnerships according to Licensed Mental Health Counselor Ashley Shelanski of HCHS Clinics.

“We want to help address the needs in an environment that is comfortable and familiar with the students,” said Shelanski, who will visit all of the schools facilities on a weekly basis. The second advantage is convenience as students and their parents no longer have to leave school or work to have access to appointments. Each of these appointments will remain confidential.

The Hancock County Health System began offering these kinds of appointments to students in the West Hancock Community school District in 2017. Shelanski said that the students found it very helpful and appreciated it. Parents were also very pleased with the service too.

The process is simple for each Garner-Hayfield-Ventura student who wants to get involved. The first appointment will be done at the Hancock County Health System Garner Medical Clinic. It requires a parent or guardian’s presence in order to gather medical and social history . Insurance and demographic information will also be taken.

Those who want to participate are encouraged to call (641) 923-2651. First appointments can be scheduled at that time.