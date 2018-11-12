Forest City Veterans Day Program November 12, 2018 AJ Taylor Audio, Community, Guest of the Day, Local News, Media, News 0 Here is the Forest City Veterans Day Program in it’s entirety from the Boman Fine Arts Center. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Vets-Day-2018-1.mp3 Forest City High Shool Band performs “The Stars and Stripes Forever” Rev. Zech Anderson delivers the Invocation. Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehman welcomes the capacity crowd. He also introduces the guest speaker, Vietnam Veteran Paul Jefson Paul Jefson “Little All American’ who served in the military. Forest City Elementary Principal Brad Jones delivers the “Armistice Remembrance.” The Forest City High School Band prepares to play the “Armed Forces Salute” arranged by Bob Lowden.