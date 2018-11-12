Farm Field Day Scheduled in Algona

Iowa Learning Farms, along with Iowa Seed Corn Cover Crop Initiative, Iowa Corn, and USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, will host a cover crop and conservation tillage field day on Tuesday, November 27th from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the Kossuth County Museum in Algona. The event is free, open to the whole family and includes a complimentary meal.

Farmers across Iowa are implementing cover crops to reduce soil erosion, improve soil health, limit nitrogen losses, and to provide a source of forage for grazing. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from local farmers about the benefits of cover crops, choosing seed varieties, innovative application methods, best management practices and opportunities for cost share.

The field day will include Kossuth County farmers Matt and Nancy Bormann sharing how they have incorporated cover crops, strip-tillage and vertical tillage into their farming operation and provide some tips for success on your farm. Doug Adams, Humboldt County farmer and NRCS Soil Conservation Technician will discuss how cover crops and no-tillage have benefited his farm through weed suppression, soil erosion reduction and more.

Liz Juchems, Iowa Learning Farms conservation outreach specialist, will share results from cover crop projects examining species selection, water quality implications, and soil health indicators. Iowa Seed Corn Cover Crop Initiative coordinator, Shannon Moeller will provide an update on the project and discuss opportunities to get involved. Weather permitting, there will be a demonstration of the NRCS rainfall simulator comparing different land management practices and a tour of a Bormann Farm cover crop field nearby where they have used conservation tillage.

The field day will be held at the Kossuth County Museum. The event is free and open to the whole family, but reservations are suggested to ensure adequate space and food. Please RSVP to Liz Juchems at 515-294-5429 or ilf@iastate.edu.

For more information about Iowa Learning Farms, visit www.iowalearningfarms.org.