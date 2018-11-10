SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Courtesy Docks are Removed

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

The courtesy dock is removed for the season.

Bacon Creek Lake

About 1,600 rainbow trout were stocked on Nov. 7. Use small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners, casting spoons, and live minnows or crawlers fished under a bobber.

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 40’s. The courtesy dock at the marina stays in year-round. Ice House Point and state campground courtesy docks have been removed for the season. Bluegill – Fair: There has been limited fishing activity this week, but a few have had luck using a small jig with a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in Town Bay and in the marina. Largemouth Bass – Fair: There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Black Hawk Lake.

Brushy Creek Lake

Courtesy docks are removed for the season. Walleye – Fair: Use minnows or leaches in the evenings. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch bass along shore and near vegetation just about anywhere with traditional bass lures. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake. Bluegill – Fair: Try tube jigs tipped with crawlers in 5-10 feet of water.

Moorland Pond

About 1,500 rainbow trout were stocked on Nov 1. Use small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners, casting spoons, and live minnows or crawlers fished under a bobber.

North Twin Lake

Courtesy docks at the two south ramps are removed for the season.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair: Try twisters and leaches fished under a bobber from shore and near the inlet. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits and crawlers fished from shore and near the inlet.

Water temperatures have dropped into the upper 40’s in the Black Hawk District. Most Courtesy docks have been removed for the season. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

Surface water temperature is in the lower 40’s. Courtesy docks have been removed from boat ramps. Walleye – Fair: Fish off the jetties at the Ventura Grade in the evenings. Yellow Bass – Slow: Limited fishing activity this past week.

Water temperatures have dropped into the low 40’s and most courtesy docks have been removed for the season. For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

All docks including boat ramps are out. Limited fishing activity.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: Wader fishing is your best chance to catch trophy size fish.

Spirit Lake

Majority of the docks, including boat ramps are out. Limited fishing activity. Walleye – Good: Wader angler action is the best bite during the evening hours.

West Okoboji Lake

Most of the docks, including boat ramps are out. Limited fishing activity.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are on the rise. Flows remain high. Please visit the USGS Water Data website for more information. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye in pockets and deeper water. Fish are taking a variety of bright colored lures or jigs tipped with worms or minnows. Smallmouth Bass -Slow: Use a slow presentation with a small spinnerbait.

Decorah District Streams

Check our fall community trout stocking schedule to find out when trout are coming to a lake near you. Iowa’s trout season stays open all year long; many catchables stay in the streams to challenge even the best anglers. Brown Trout – Good: Brown Trout spawn is near complete. Continue to watch the stream bottom for cleared areas in gravel (trout nests). Avoid stepping in the nests. Use larger flies or lures mimicking minnows. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use a small piece of worm or cheese on a hook under a bobber in a deeper hole. Brook Trout – Good: Brook Trout spawn is here; brook trout build nests in the stream bottom. Good insect hatches occur on warm sunny afternoons. Try nymphs emerger or topwater patterns.

Lake Hendricks

Water clarity is improving as temperatures cool. Fish movements slow down to conserve energy, slow presentations down and use smaller tackle. Black Crappie – No Report: Fish lighter gear in deeper water for suspended fish. Try a small jig with a minnow and a slow retrieve.

Lake Meyer

Excellent water clarity. Fish activity slows as water temperatures cool. No angling activity. Bluegill – No Report: Use small lures with a piece of waxworm.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

The Turkey River water levels are falling with improved clarity. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Use lures mimicking minnows in off channel areas or deeper water. Walleye – Slow: Try jigs tipped with a minnow, worms and a variety of lures in current breaks and deeper water.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels stabilized with the last rainfall. Visit the USGS Water Data website for current information. Walleye – Fair: Use crankbaits or a hook tipped with a minnow in eddies and deeper water. Catches are highly variable. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Anglers report nice catches of smallmouth. Look for fish in deeper pocket eddies and near undercut banks. A variety of lures and baits are working.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels stabilized after rain earlier in the week. Visit the USGS Water Data websitefor current information. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Use bright colored lures fished in deeper water and rock ledges. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig tipped with minnow or bright twister tail fished deep. Shore fishing should yield better catches.

Volga Lake

Water clarity is improving. No anglers have been out. Fish move deeper during the day and shallow in evening, taking advantage of the sun warmed water.

Snow forecast Thursday/Friday with highs around freezing. Might be time to get your ice fishing gear ready. Area rivers and streams are producing a few fish. Many rivers are up about 2 feet due to earlier rainfall. Flows and current remain high. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City

Reports of anglers catching walleye and smallmouth bass on the Cedar River in Black Hawk and Bremer Counties. Walleye – Good: Anglers are doing well with jigs and plastics. Water temperatures have fallen quickly; look for deeper holes as walleye move into over wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try jig and plastics or crankbaits. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast and retrieve spoons or crankbaits.

Heritage Pond

Heritage Pond will be stocked with trout tomorrow, Nov. 9th. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast and retrieve lighter jigs or flies.

Lake Delhi

A few reports of anglers catching fish on Lake Delhi. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a jig and plastic or minnow under a slip bobber near structure fished at various depths to find crappie. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use live baits or cast crankbaits.

Manchester District Streams

Spring Branch Creek has been busy with angling activity as many trout escaped with the recent flooding event.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River is in good condition as water levels continue to fall, but flows remain swift. Walleye – No Report: Water temperatures have fallen quickly; look for deeper holes as walleye move into over wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Try jig and plastics or crankbaits. Rainbow Trout – No Report: With recent flooding at the fish hatchery, many trout moved to the Maquoketa River.

North Prairie Lake

North Prairie Lake will be stocked with trout tomorrow, Nov. 9th. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast and retrieve lighter jigs or flies.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Reports of anglers catching walleye and smallmouth bass on the Shell Rock River in Bremer and Butler Counties. Walleye – Good: Anglers are doing well with jigs and plastics. Water temperatures have fallen quickly; look for deeper holes as walleye move into over wintering areas. Anglers are still also having luck fishing the shallower water. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Anglers have been doing well with jigs and plastics.

Silver Lake (Delaware)

Silver Lake is in excellent condition for angling, but there have been no reports. Bluegill, crappie, largemouth bass and northern pike are the main species in this lake.

Reports of anglers fishing the interior rivers as they are now in good condition. Trout streams are in excellent condition for the upcoming weekend. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing has fallen to 9.6 feet and is expected to remain stable next week. Water temperature is near 44 degrees. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs and walleye minnows. Fish are moving to the dams and side channel sloughs with closing dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Expect the perch bite to pick up into late fall. Use a live minnow floated near the bottom in edges of weed beds in deeper cuts. Largemouth Bass– Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth bite is picking up. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in current. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from main channel and sloughs. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs. Sauger – Slow: Still a lot of current until water drops more. Sauger are moving into tailwater areas and main channel borders near the dams. Try jigging with minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level at Lynxville has fallen to 19.3 feet and is expected to remain stable next week. Water temperature is 46 degrees at the Lock and Dam 9. Walleye– Fair: Use jigs and walleye minnows. Fish are moving to the dams and side channel sloughs with closing dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Expect the perch bite to pick up into late fall. Use a live minnow floated near the bottom in edges of weed beds in deeper cuts. Bluegill– Fair: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from main channel and sloughs. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth bite is picking up. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in current. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs. Sauger – Slow: Still a lot of current until water drops more. Sauger are moving into tailwater areas and main channel borders near the dams. Try jigging with minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg has fallen to 10.8 feet and is predicted to rise slightly next week. Water temperature is 44 degrees at Lock and Dam 10. Walleye -Fair: Use jigs and walleye minnows. Fish are moving to the dams and side channel sloughs with closing dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Expect the perch bite to pick up into late fall. Use live minnow floated near the bottom in edges of weed beds in deeper cuts. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth bite is picking up. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in current. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from the main channel and sloughs. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs. Sauger – Slow: Still a lot of current until water drops more. Sauger are moving into tailwater areas and main channel borders near the dams. Try jigging with minnows.

Upper Mississippi River levels have slowly fallen and will stabilize through next week. Water temperatures are in the mid 40’s. Fish are on the feed preparing for winter in overwintering areas. Try fishing with a slower presentation as temperatures fall.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are predicted to be near 11.5 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 13.6 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 49 degrees. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some anglers are finding yellow perch in the vegetated backwaters near shore. Worms work best. This year’s spawns of yellow perch is very impressive. Walleye – Good: Some anglers are using three way rigs with a minnow and some are pulling crankbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels are predicted to be near 13.6 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 49 degrees. The north ramp at Sabula is not in use this year due to bridge construction. The DNR ramp at Bellevue is still somewhat flooded. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some anglers are finding yellow perch in the vegetated backwaters near shore. Worms work best. Some perch could also be picked up in the tailwater regions near shore. Walleye – Good: Some anglers are using three way rigs with a crawler and some are pulling crankbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are predicted to be near 13.6 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 14.5 feet at Camanche and 8.8 feet at LeClaire. Water is below flood stages. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 49 degrees. Walleye – No Report: Expect walleye and sauger fishing to pick up soon as water levels recede.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is predicted to be 13.2 feet. This level is in flood action stage. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 49 degrees.

Water creeped up again this week due to the weekend showers. The water remains high and some debris may be on the boat ramps. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

SOUTHEAST

Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids)

Walleye – Fair: Try crankbaits or jig/crawler. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Crankbaits or jigs work best.

Central Park Lake

The lake is full after the renovation project; fingerling fish have been stocked.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is at 701 feet on Nov. 8 and is falling. It is dropping about .5 feet per day. All ramps are currently flooded or closed. The ramp in Lake Macbride State Park should open back up after the weekend.

Diamond Lake

Minnows are not allowed here. Bluegill – Fair: Use small worms or jigs tipped with worms. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching fish off the jetties. Jigs tipped with worms work best. Most fish are 8-9 inches.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs and/or minnows in 15-20 feet of water.

Kent Park Lake

The lake is currently drained for a lake restoration project.

Lake Macbride

The motor restriction is off; any sized motor may be used at no-wake speed (5 mph). Water temperatures are in the low 50s. The fish cleaning station at the primitive campground has been shut down. The boat docks have been removed. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish over structure in 15-20 feet of water. There are a lot of 12 inch fish right now. Walleye – Fair: Troll crankbaits or jig in 9-15 feet of water. The shallow water bite should pick up along windblown rock especially towards evening. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Minnows and jigging is working. Fish are anywhere from 10-20 feet of water and on rock or open water.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still about 1 feet low. The fish cleaning station is closed. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling or jigging over the roadbeds or new rock structures.

Prairie Park Fishery

Trout were stocked here Nov. 2. You must have a trout stamp to fish for and/or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair.

Sand Lake

Trout were stocked here on Oct. 19. You must have a trout stamp to fish for and/or possess trout.

Terry Trueblood Lake

Trout will be stocked here on Nov. 2. You must have a trout stamp to fish for and/or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Miami

Fishing pressure has been low with the recent colder temperatures. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use rubber worms and spinnerbaits in the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait in the brush piles and standing timber. Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows or jigs tipped with a minnow around the cedar tree piles. Drifting minnows in the lower half of the lake can also produce some crappies that are suspended.

Lake Sugema

The north ramp is closed due to a parking lot construction project. Fishing pressure has been low with the recent colder temperatures. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait around the fishing jetties and the standing timber. Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows and jigs in the standing timber. Walleye – Slow: Use minnows and jigs around the dam and other rip-rapped shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Fishing pressure has been low. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms and crankbaits in the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with live bait around the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift minnows in 6-10 feet of water. Try jig and minnows in the cedar tree piles.

Ottumwa Park Pond South

2000 trout were stocked on Oct. 26th. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use small in-line spinners, casting spoons, twister tails or tube jigs.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 908.66 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. The water temperature is in the low 50’s. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use night crawlers or cut bait in areas with some water running into the lake. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll crankbaits along rocky shorelines and around submerged humps and points. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits around submerged points and humps. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows and jigs in the brush piles.

Red Haw Lake

Fishing pressure has been low. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or crawdad imitating baits in the brush piles and other underwater structures. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift minnows for suspended fish. Try minnows and jigs in the brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait around the fishing jetties and along the dam. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try night crawlers or cut bait in 4-6 feet of water.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Trout will be stocked next Friday, Nov. 16th at noon. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use small in-line spinners, casting spoons, twister tail or tube jigs salmon eggs and live minnows.

Banner Lake (south)

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked on Oct. 25th. Use small in-line spinners, casting spoons, twister tail or tube jigs and live minnows.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Troll spinner rigs with night crawlers or lindy rigging with crawlers on the bottom in 10 to 20 feet of water. Start out from the marina and the humps out from the west shoreline between the 100th Street Boat ramp and the West Ramp bay.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Good: Despite the high flow, walleyes are being caught below the Saylorville and Red Rock spillways. Jig live minnows or cast shad imitating plastics. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Cast white twister tails flukes or paddle tails to imitate shad below the Red Rock spillway.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout were stocked on Oct. 24th. Use small in-line spinners, casting spoons, twister tail or tube jigs and live minnows.

Saylorville Reservoir

Walleye – Fair: Cast soft plastics that imitate small shad below the Big Creek spillway. Any increase in flow coming out of Big Creek will improve the bite.

Terra Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked on Oct. 24th. Use small in-line spinners, casting spoons, twister tail or tube jigs and live minnows.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

Around 1000 rainbow trout were stocked on Oct. 25th. Trout are fun to catch and readily bite on lures and baits used for bluegill and crappie. Rainbow Trout – Good.

Greenfield Lake

Fishery surveys this fall show a large year class of 8 inch black crappie and bluegills averaging 8 inches.

Lake Anita

A few reports of good crappie fishing this week. Water clarity is good. Temperatures are in the low 50’s. Bluegill – Fair: Slow troll small jigs tipped with crawler for fish up to 9.5 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: The early morning crappie bite is best. Slow troll small crank baits or small jigs tipped with power bait to catch 9 to 11 inch fish.

Lake Manawa

Fishery surveys showed good numbers of black and white crappies in the canals. White Crappie – No Report: Try minnows under a bobber in the canals. Walleye – No Report: Look for fall on rip rap points at dawn/dusk. Manawa has a good walleye population. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – No Report: Fish wipers on rip rap points with the wind is blowing in. All sizes are available.

Littlefield Lake

Water clarity has improved since the summer algae blooms died back. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers report catching bluegill in 2 to 5 feet of water close to cedar tree piles. The large size of fish in Littlefield are 9 plus inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Slow troll small jigs around the bush piles.

Nodaway Lake

There is a good population of 9 to 11 inch black crappie in the lake. Water clarity is fair. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish the tree piles with minnows for black crappie up to 11 inches. Bluegill – Slow: Fish brush piles and face of the dam for 8 inch fish.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose Lake has quality sized bluegills and crappies plus lots of 12-14 inch largemouth bass. Bluegill – Slow: Look for fish around underwater reefs and in brush piles. Bluegills in Prairie Rose are 8 to 9.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: There is a large population of 12 inch bass in the lake that offers fun catch and release fishing. Black Crappie – Slow: Try vertical jigging or minnows under a slip bobber in the brush piles to catch 10 plus inch black crappies.

Viking Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Use tube jigs around trees in 12 to 14 feet of water early in the morning and late afternoon. The fish are averaging 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Jig plastics in deeper brush piles during the day and cast shallow structure early morning for largemouth bass of all sizes.

There has been very little fishing activity in the southwest district this past week. Water temperatures are in the low 50’s and are falling. For more information, contact the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.