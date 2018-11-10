Saturday Morning Ag Wrap: Iowa Corn Production

Iowa corn production is forecast at 2.52 billion bushels according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of November 1, yields are expected to average 198 bushels per acre, down 6 bushels per acre from the October 1 forecast, and down 4 bushels per acre from last year. Corn planted acreage is estimated at 13.2 million acres. An estimated 12.8 million of the acres planted will be harvested for grain.

Soybean production is forecast at 577 million bushels. If realized, this will be the highest production on record with 9.94 million bushels more than the previous record of 567 million bushels set in 2017. The yield is forecast at 58.0 bushels per acre, down 3 bushels per acre from the October forecast, but 1 bushel per acre higher than 2017. Soybean planted acreage is estimated at 10.0 million acres with 9.94 million acres to be harvested.

The forecasts in this report are based on November 1 conditions and do not reflect weather effects since that time. The next corn and soybean production estimates will be published in the Crop Production – Annual Summary report which will be released in January 2019.

Corn production is forecast at 14.6 billion bushels, down 1 percent from the October forecast but up less than 1 percent from last year. Based on conditions as of November 1, yields are expected to average 178.9 bushels per acre, down 1.8 bushels from the October forecast but up 2.3 bushels from 2017. If realized, this will be the highest yield and second highest production on record for the United States. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 81.8 million acres, unchanged from the previous estimate but down 1 percent from 2017.

Soybean production is forecast at a record 4.60 billion bushels, down 2 percent from the October forecast but up 4 percent from last year. Based on November 1 conditions, yields are expected to average 52.1 bushels per acre, down 1.0 bushel from last month but up 2.8 bushels from last year. Area for harvest in the United States is forecast at 88.3 million acres, down slightly from last month.