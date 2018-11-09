Wind Farm Public Hearing Scheduled in Kossuth County

EDF Renewables is planning to inform the general public in Kossuth County about a proposed wind farm project that will span from Winnebago County and into Kossuth. It will include sites in Hebron, Lincoln, and German townships.

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors have already approved the plan last month.

The Kossuth Board has already approved regulations on the construction and operation of wind farms within county borders. The county has published these regulations on their website at www.co.kossuth.ia.us/windfarms.php.

The public hearing will be Tuesday at7pm located in the Eagle Center at 401 Smith Street. Those wishing to submit written comments must do so before Monday, November 12th at 4pm. They must be submitted to the Kossuth County Auditor at the courthouse.