Veterans Day Celebrations Are Monday

Area Veterans Day Celebrations are scheduled to take place on Monday. Many area cities have their own celebrations which will honor all veterans.

In Britt, the Veterans Day program will be held in the West Hancock High School Gymnasium. It will begin at 2:30pm and music will be provided by the schools’ mixed chorus and Elementary School Choir. Paige Kudej and Liliana Hill will give speeches.

In Kanawha, the veterans program begins at 10am in the West Hancock Middle School gym. The featured speaker is Gerald Edgar, who is the Hancock County Veterans Affairs Director. He served in the United States Air Force from 1970-1974. The 5th grade choir will sing and the band will perform patriotic numbers.

In Garner, the 65th annual edition will take place in the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School gymnasium beginning at 9am. The keynote speaker will be Master Sergeant Justine Piatt who served in the Iowa Air National Guard as a Fighter Aircraft crew chief in 2001 and 23 years in the military. She remains active in the Guard as a Recruiting and Retention Manager in the Iowa Air National Guard in Fort Dodge.

During the program, the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura band will perform. Students will introduce or be involved in segments of the program.

In Forest City, the program will begin at 9:30am and will be at the Boman Fine Arts Center. The Forest City High School Band will perform various numbers including the always popular “Armed Forces Salute” arranged by Bob Lowden. Vietnam Veteran Paul Jefson will be the featured speaker and the Forest City American Legion will present and dismiss the colors.

The program will be heard by delay on KIOW at 12:30pm on Monday.